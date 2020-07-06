LOWVILLE — After a week without a new case of COVID-19, another Lewis County resident received a positive test result Monday. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 38.
According to the daily update provided by the county Public Health Department, with this new case, there are three people still in isolation fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 35 people have recovered from the virus.
A representative of the Public Health Department said the latest case was discovered through routine testing at one of the elder care facilities in the county and was not related to any of the spate of cases discovered over the past two weeks.
Since the first cases were identified on March 28, 4,571 people have been tested and 4,522 of those have come back negative. A total of 11 people are waiting for test results.
Of the tests performed, the majority are repeated tests for nursing home staff members. Less than 1,500 tests have been performed on the general population of the county.
Twenty-eight people have been put on precautionary quarantine.
