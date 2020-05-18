LOWVILLE — For the third day in a row, another new person in Lewis County has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, bringing the total to 21.
One more person has also recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total number of recoveries to 12.
According to the daily update supplied by Public Health Director Ashley Waite, the latest positive test result came in on Sunday evening. There are now nine people in isolation with 88 people in quarantine.
Although results were expected on Sunday for the third test verifying or disproving the initial positive tests for four staff members at the county nursing home announced on Saturday, officials from Lewis County Health System and Mrs Waite could not be reached.
To date, 1,173 tests have been conducted in the county with 1,132 negative results and 20 awaiting results.
Statewide, testing has been expanded to include essential workers and those returning to work as part of Phase I reopening.
