LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday, but confirmed one new case on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 66.
Sixty five of the county’s reported virus cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department. One remains in quarantine fighting the disease, leaving one known active case in the county. A total of 63 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 9,998 tests have been performed on 5,634 total individuals in the county. There have been 9,916 negative results and 16 results still pending.
