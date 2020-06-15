OSWEGO — Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were reported here Monday, raising the total number of positive cases to 132, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang’s Monday update.
“Today’s report includes new cases from Sunday and today, June 14 and 15,” said Huang. “The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a new cluster of cases in some families. This is an active investigation and we expect the number to change over the next few days.”
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. June 15.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total of tests conducted: 11,725
Total of positive cases: 132
Total of positive cases recovered: 105
Total deaths: 3
Total of positive cases active: 24
Total of negative results: 11,420
Total of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 64
The Oswego County Health Department is working closely with the state Department of Health to investigate the cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
Case investigation and contact tracing is being conducted, and several families and their work locations are currently being investigated.
At this time, seven Oswego County residents who work at Champlain Valley Specialty of NY, Inc., a food processing facility in the town of Oswego, have tested positive. The county and state health departments are testing all employees for the COVID-19 virus.
Mr. Huang said the investigation is evolving quickly and the number of cases is expected to change based on further testing and follow-up with patient contacts.
The Oswego County Health Department became aware of the outbreak through its ongoing disease investigations and is working closely with the state health department and the facility owners to contact people who may have been exposed.
“The County Health Department is investigating in accordance with state guidance. We are, as usual, doing our due diligence in contact tracing and assisting those newly identified cases, which happen to include both employees and family members of employees,” said Huang.
Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, said the employer is cooperating with the health department and is compliant with New York State Department of Health established COVID-19 guidelines including employee social distancing and providing hand sanitizer.
The facility was inspected by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. The food product does not pose a threat to consumers and does not need to be recalled.
“It appears this cluster was initially transmitted through community spread,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “Our health department is working closely with the New York State Health Department to ensure all necessary testing, tracing and control measures are in place to effectively control its spread. This is why it’s so important that we all practice social distancing, wear face masks in public, and follow the other state guidelines to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.”
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified. In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a media release is done.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance and submit a re-opening plan to the state before they can resume serving customers.
“COVID-19 is still in our community,” said Chairman Weatherup. “If we hope to be successful in re-opening our communities, we must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations. For more information go to cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 playlist on YouTube, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
