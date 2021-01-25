OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Jan. 25, that 128 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,459.
“The 128 positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days,” Huang said. “On Saturday, there were 70 new cases; 25 on Sunday, and 33 today. Although daily positive case reports are relatively lower in the past couple of days, I urge residents to continue to be diligent in their preventative measures because the virus likes cold, dry weather in the winter. We need people to wear a face mask, social distance, wash their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
He also reported another COVID-19-related death from Saturday. “This marks the 75th death of one of our neighbors,” Huang said. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this patient.”
In the battle against the coronavirus, Huang said that the COVID-19 vaccine has brought both hope and frustration to residents. “Receiving ample supplies of the vaccine remains our biggest challenge,” Huang said. “It makes it difficult for us to plan clinics, and for our eligible residents to get vaccinations. I understand that it’s frustrating right now. There are many people still looking for an appointment. As soon as we get more vaccines, we will be able to hold more clinics.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “Our County Health department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given. We’ve demonstrated our capabilities in large-scale vaccination clinics – which went very well – and show that we simply need more vaccine to meet the demand. We are committed to this cause and ask our residents to please be patient until we can get sufficient rations of the vaccine.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 25.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 128,545
Total - of positive cases: 5,459
Total - of positive cases released: 4,813
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 75
Total - of positive cases active: 571
Total - of negative results: 121,187
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,065
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
