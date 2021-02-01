OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Feb. 1, that 145 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,780.
The 145 positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days. On Saturday, there were 52 new cases; 50 on Sunday, and 43 today. In addition, another COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.
Huang said, “This marks the 83rd death of one of our neighbors. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this patient. I also urge our residents to continue preventative actions. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health Department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get people vaccinated. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We are partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid tests in its mobile unit to various locations around the county. Testing will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. Additional sites and details will be announced when they are finalized.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Feb. 1.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 133,615
Total - of positive cases: 5,780
Total - of positive cases released: 5,269
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 83
Total - of positive cases active: 428
Total - of negative results: 125,897
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 973
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible. For details, please go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
“It is wonderful to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine and we share in the enthusiasm for taking this next step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Huang. “Currently in New York State, requests for vaccine far outnumber available vaccine and we continue to ask for patience as we work through this process together. As vaccine becomes available in Oswego County for eligible groups, we will notify appropriate employers of scheduled clinics. Inconsistent vaccine supply makes vaccine clinic planning difficult, and the small amount of vaccine supply that Oswego County has received is not enough to meet Phase 1a and 1b groups, and our senior citizens’ needs.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.