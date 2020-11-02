OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Nov. 2, that 22 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 812. Seven hundred fifty-five people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“The health department is tracking virus activity as reports of positive cases from small clusters continue to come in from various parts of the county,” said Huang. “We are very concerned about vulnerable populations, such as those in nursing care facilities, and sensible settings, such as schools.”
Huang said the health department is grateful to have community partners working together to address COVID-19 spread in the community. “We hope every individual keeps practicing preventative measures in the coming weeks and months.”
The COVID-19 positive cases in today’s report are cumulative over the last three days. They include three employees from St. Luke Health Services and three cases from SUNY Oswego; two on-campus and one off-campus.
Terry Gorman, CEO and Administrator of St. Luke Health Services said, “We continue to conduct regular testing according to county health department, state and federal guidelines and promptly notify our staff, residents and families in the event of a positive result in keeping with our protocol. The three St. Luke Health Services employees testing positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic and remain in isolation at their homes. We continue with necessary precautionary measures as our medical team monitors all residents and staff. Currently there are no residents or other staff at St. Luke who are displaying symptoms of a respiratory illness. As the rate of infection continues to increase in our community, we urge everyone to protect themselves and others.”
As the virus continues to spread in communities throughout the county, the health department reminds people that they must be diligent about wearing their face masks in stores and businesses, practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county and works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 has been identified in every city and town in Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 2.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 64,028
- Total - of positive cases: 812
- Total - of positive cases released: 755
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 52
- Total - of negative results: 63,014
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 260
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance in their operations.
“The data shows that COVID-19 is still active in our community,” said Chairman Weatherup. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
