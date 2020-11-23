OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Nov. 23, that 38 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,503. One thousand one hundred twenty-three people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“Nurses and investigators from the Health Department’s Preventive Division are diligently tracing positive cases, reaching out to each case’s close contacts and trying to protect the community,” said Huang. “Many of our most recent investigations show that the virus is infiltrating households and spreading to all of its members. Please avoid non-essential social gatherings for your — and your loved one’s — health and safety.
“Once again, I implore my fellow residents to improve their preventive measures,” he added. “Community prevention needs everyone to take action. Without that, we will not be able to contain the virus. This is the limit of public health. I cannot stress this enough. Please wear a face mask, social distance, avoid social gatherings, and wash your hands frequently.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed, “The COVID-19 virus is now rampant in our county,” he said. “This pandemic has significantly stressed our local and regional health systems, our economy and our patience! Nine months of this has taken its toll.
“However, we, as a community, all working together, can help prevent it from becoming dramatically worse,” he encouraged. “If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns. Please, do your part to protect yourselves, your families and your communities.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 23.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 76,001
- Total - of positive cases: 1,503
- Total - of positive cases released: 1,123
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 375
- Total - of negative results: 74,358
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,147
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.