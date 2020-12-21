OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 21, that 48 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,100.
“In addition to the ever-increasing number of people in Oswego County who are becoming infected with COVID, we are sad to report today that we have lost three more of our residents to COVID-19,” said Huang. “I would like to express our condolences to their families and friends.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that the coronavirus is rampant throughout the county and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department, practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules to help us all get on the other side of this.”
Officials are also urging people to get their flu shots if they haven’t already done so.
“We are seeing continuous and rapid increases in COVID cases, and the virus is stressing our health care resources. Getting a flu shot is more important than ever in Oswego County,” said Chairman Weatherup.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 21.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 97.751
Total - of positive cases: 3,100
Total - of positive cases released: 2,455
Total deaths: 25
Total - of positive cases active: 620
Total - of negative results: 93,864
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,320
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
