OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, May 10, that 55 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three days.
On Saturday, 40 new positive cases were reported, with seven reported on Sunday, and eight reported today. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,875. There are currently 174 active positive cases.
“The County’s seven-day accumulated new case reports may show a downtrend over the last three to four weeks, but according to the CDC, its community transmission rate has remained “high” most of that time,” said Huang. “This shows that we must be steadfast in our efforts to get people vaccinated and continue practicing preventive measures.”
He urged eligible people to get vaccinated and reminded residents to follow the CDC’s prevention guidance. “Help keep yourself and your family safe by getting vaccinated,” he said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. Regardless of your vaccination status, wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, stay home. If your children are sick, please keep them home.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 10.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 174
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 209,450
Total - of negative results: 198,811
Total - of positive cases: 7,875
Total - of positive cases released: 7,611
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 525
The Health Department will host another mini-clinic from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The link to register for the clinic is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.