OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, March 29, that 58 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,953.
The 58 new positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days. There were 24 new cases on Saturday, 16 on Sunday, and 18 today. There are currently 208 active positive cases.
“New York State is once again opening up eligibility for residents,” said Huang. “Governor Cuomo announced this morning that – effective at 8 a.m. tomorrow – the age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will be lowered to 30 years.”
He reminded residents that there are still appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Tailwater Lodge on Thursday, April 1. From 1 to 6:30 p.m., the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which only requires one dose – will be administered to people in the Tailwater’s spacious “Barn” conference area.
Appointments are required and the link is now open. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open until 4 p.m. today to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
“I urge those who are eligible for the vaccine to make an appointment and get vaccinated,” Huang continued. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the sooner we can reach herd immunity. This will make it harder for the disease to spread from person to person and will even protect those who cannot get vaccinated, like children.
“Let’s not forget that this virus is still active in our community,” he added. “We must continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 29.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 208
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 173,121
Total - of negative results: 163,755
Total - of positive cases: 6,953
Total - of positive cases released: 6,656
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 498
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.