OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Jan. 4, that 60 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,011. There are two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of both of these patients,” said Huang. “This is a sad reminder that this virus is rampant in our county and we must all do our part to protect our families and communities. We must reduce the number of positive cases. This is paramount to preventing future deaths.”
Huang said that there is a renewed sense of hope with the arrival of new vaccines. “However, it takes time to get most of the population vaccinated,” he emphasized. “We must keep vigilant in our protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols. These are still the best ways to protect yourselves and the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 4.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 108,606
Total - of positive cases: 4,011
Total - of positive cases released: 2,924
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 44
Total - of positive cases active: 1,043
Total - of negative results: 103,333
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,677
The Oswego County Health Department is also investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at LaGraf’s Pub, 187 E. 10th St., Oswego. Anyone who visited the bar between 6 and 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
