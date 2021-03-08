OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, March 8, that 61 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,482. There are currently 179 active positive cases.
Huang said that the 61 positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days. “On Saturday, there were 21 new cases; 14 on Sunday and 26 today,” he said. “As we continue to monitor coronavirus activity throughout the county, we found that new daily case counts were at a low level for most of February, especially in the second half. However, after we entered March, the counts began to increase again. The underlying causes of this trend are unclear.
“Still, the good news for our fight against COVID-19 is that the FDA has approved more vaccines and the amount of vaccine sent to Oswego County has increased in recent weeks,” said Huang. “Many agencies, including local pharmacies, now also provide the vaccine. With support from our community volunteers, Oswego County held vaccine clinics this past Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 1,500 doses were administered in those two days; some were Moderna, and some were Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”
He added, “Although vaccine coverage is increasing in our county, the virus remains active and we should not stop our protection practices. I urge residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 8.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 179
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 157,588
Total - of negative results: 148,954
Total - of positive cases: 6,482
Total - of positive cases released: 6,214
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 494
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The mobile unit will be at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico on Tuesday, March 9. A drive-thru clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible people in the most efficient way possible. The health department posts an appointment link to their website at health.oswegocounty.com after 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.