OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 28, that 79 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,501.
“We are sad to report that another one of our neighbors has died,” said Huang. “This marks the 34th coronavirus-related death in our county. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this person and to all of those we have lost to this terrible disease.”
He said, “In addition to the continuously increasing number of deaths in our community, today also marks the second highest single day case report since the pandemic started. The highest, 80 in one day, happened exactly a month ago on Nov. 28. So far this month, we’ve had only one day when we reported less than 25 cases; the rest of our daily reports announced 40 or more. During the entire month of October, we never had a day when we reported more than 15 cases. These numbers are not merely statistics. They are people who represent the sad and indisputable fact that COVID-19 is rampant in our communities.
“As you have seen, behind the mounting new cases is the increasing number of deaths of our community,” he continued. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to prevent spreading this disease. We must reduce the number of positive cases. This is the path to preventing future deaths.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 28.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 102,745
Total - of positive cases: 3,501
Total - of positive cases released: 2,645
Total deaths: 34
Total - of positive cases active: 822
Total - of negative results: 98,232
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,619
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.