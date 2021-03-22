OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, March 22, that 80 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,710.
The 80 new positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days. There were 47 new cases on Saturday, 12 on Sunday, and 21 today. There are currently 208 active positive cases.
“In the past several weeks, the new positive daily case counts were lower than the peak from November 2020 to mid-February 2021,” said Huang. “Still they are consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers in October 2020. Virus activity seems to be more active in Oswego County than its surrounding counties.”
He added, “With increased COVID-19 vaccine supplies and eligibility expanding, I urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. There are many agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine now. In addition to the County Health Department, Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many pharmacies also offer the vaccine. The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we are to reaching herd immunity.
“Until then, we must be diligent in our protection practices,” he said. “Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 22.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 208
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 167,194
Total - of negative results: 158,003
Total - of positive cases: 6,790
Total - of positive cases released: 6,493
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 457
The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.
Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. The health department posts appointment links to their website at health.oswegocounty.com at 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “We just ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
