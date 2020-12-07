OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 7, that 81 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,293. These cases are a combined total from Sunday (22) and Monday (59).
“We see positive cases continue to increase,” said Huang. “It is obvious that people are infected from social gatherings and then spread the virus to their own families, households and groups; making the whole family or group COVID-19 positive.
“For the safety of yourself and your loved ones, and for the community, you must wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing,” he added. “Social gatherings of any size – even between family members who don’t live together – are not recommended. We all need to practice these measures. They are imperative if we want to preserve our local first response teams and health care system.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 7.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 86,623
- Total - of positive cases: 2,293
- Total - of positive cases released: 1,718
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 570
- Total - of negative results: 83,937
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,390
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the virus is rampant throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID anywhere they go in Central New York.
“All of us working together can help prevent the pandemic from becoming dramatically worse,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Please keep yourself safe and take personal responsibility so we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns. Please do your part to protect yourselves, your families and your communities.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Those who are required to quarantine must stay home and away from other members of their household. Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “Whether you are sick or feeling well, waiting for your test results or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, you must quarantine. It is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are quarantined should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use and disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
