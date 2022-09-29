WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service will be hosting two JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine clinics today and next week.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox in those 18 and older that are to be given at least four weeks apart. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.
The clinics will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. today and from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 6. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who may want to get vaccinated include those who were a close contact of someone with monkeypox, those with a sexual partner from the previous two weeks who has been diagnosed with monkeypox, a man who has had sex with other men, a transgender or non-binary person who in the last two weeks has had sex with multiple partners; those who have had sex at a commercial sex venue; and those who have had sex at an event, or in an area where monkeypox transmission is occurring.
People who may be exposed, according to the CDC, are men who have sex with other men, a transgender or non-binary person who has a new diagnosis of a sexually transmitted disease such as acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia or gonorrhea, as well as people whose sexual partner identifies with any of the scenarios, or a person who anticipates experiencing any of the scenarios.
People who were exposed to monkeypox should get vaccinated within four days — doing so may prevent getting the disease or could potentially make it less severe, the CDC says.
The CDC is currently not encouraging the vaccine for the broader public or for everyone who is sexually active.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene states that side effects of the vaccine can include tiredness, headache and muscle pain.
Monkeypox is defined by the Public Health Service as a rare viral infection that generally does not cause serious illness, but can result in hospitalization or death.
As of Sunday, there were 3,561 cases of monkeypox in New York state, and as of Wednesday, there are no cases in Jefferson County.
The JYNNEOS vaccine will also be made available at the Jefferson County Public Health Service, 531 Meade St. in Watertown, during weekly immunization and STI clinics.
