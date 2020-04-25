LOWVILLE — About 2,000 cloth masks handmade by residents, for residents of Lewis County, were distributed directly to those staying in their homes and getting home-delivered meals and through the public distributions at Lowville supermarkets.
Next week, more masks will be handed out in four locations throughout the county, but for that more masks are needed.
“When we had our two-day giveaway this week at Tops and Walmart in Lowville, we gave away all of our masks in the first 30 minutes,” said County Manager Ryan Piche at a press conference on Thursday. “We had people that weren’t even coming to shop, they just came to pick up their masks.”
Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, masks will be handed out simultaneously at Cliff’s Local Market, 3205 State Route 12 in Port Leyden, and Stewart’s Shop at 148 Main St. in Copenhagen.
During the same period on Thursday, distribution locations will be Stewart’s in Harrisville at 8258 Main St., and at Sliders in Croghan at 9741 Route 812.
Mr. Piche said everyone involved has been very pleased with how many people have been showing up to get masks and even more so with those putting in the effort to make them.
“These aren’t masks that were purchased by the county, these were masks that were made and sewn by our community members. We’ve had churches, sewing groups, quilters, Boy Scouts. Some of you are walking around with masks from some of the most talented sewers and fabric workers in all of New York state.”
The county departments of Public Health, Social Services and Office for the Aging have been working together to try to get the masks to the people who need them through adding them to meal deliveries and the latest location-driven distributions.
The demand has been so high, however, that Mr. Piche said more masks are needed for the next round of distributions that will have a much further reach throughout the county.
Anyone interested in making masks can access the pattern and directions on the special COVID-19 information page on the county website and drop off any masks they would like to donate at the Human Services building, 5274 Outer Stowe St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donors are asked to give their names and addresses with the donations. Security staff will meet people at the front door of the building.
“So awesome job, everybody. We are really helping the community to become safer,” Mr. Piche said about the efforts of county residents sewing masks and those making sure they wear them. “But please keep sewing.”
