LOWVILLE — While following social distancing recommendations and attempting to stay out of COVID-19’s way, many people are avoiding going for medical services that are important for their health out of fear. Lewis County’s hospital is getting creative with how to make some of those visits safer.
“The hospital is still seeing regular patients, able to perform all of the things the community has expected us to do,” Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Office Gerald Cayer said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, including physical and occupational therapy, doctor clinics and imaging studies.
Despite availability, however, there are very few patients taking advantage of these services lately, so the hospital is finding ways to give their patients options that also offer piece of mind.
“We do recognize that some of our community members are feeling a little bit skittish about coming to the hospital these days,” Mr. Cayer said.
Beginning on Wednesday, a “lab draw room” with a separate entrance will be offering blood-draw services by a phlebotomist in a newly designated space near the emergency room entrance.
According to a news release about the new service, people who need blood work are asked to pre-register with the admissions office by phone and drive directly to the private entrance.
“There will be a phone number posted on the outside of the building for patients to call when they arrive. A lab staff member will welcome the patient in and complete the blood draw,” said Randy Mullin, the hospital’s laboratory manager in a news release on the opening.
Mr. Cayer said they will be using the same model to create an obstetrics area with a separate entrance.
“We will be providing the same service for OB visits so that we can ensure the women of our community who are pregnant are receiving regular pre-natal care and not putting it off because they’re afraid to come into the building,” Mr. Cayer said.
Although there is not expected to be an examination room, Mr. Cayer said that “certain visits in a prenatal schedule of visits that don’t require examination” will be accommodated at the separate OB service, because “it is still important for a mom to check with a doctor and have a conversation about how things are going.”
The principal is very similar to telemedicine which is also intended to play a more prominent role in the way services are delivered in Lewis County, especially while the COVID-19 epidemic continues, Mr. Cayer said, to keep patients engaging with their physicians.
Details about the OB room will be made available at a later date.
The new blood draw room will be open from 7 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. The number to call to pre-register is 315-376-5577. Once at the lab draw room, patients should call 315-376-9649 to reach the phlebotomist.
