POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has expanded the hours of possible exposure to COVID-19 at ½ Ton’s Bar and Grill, 141 ½ Market St.
The department is asking anyone who visited the business on July 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; July 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and July 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. to call 315-386-2325.
Additionally, patrons should monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days and if symptoms develop — a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath — they should call their healthcare provider for guidance.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
— St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
— Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
— Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
