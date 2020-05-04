LOWVILLE — Lewis County residents have more opportunities this week to get a free mask to help them stay from of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Office for the Aging volunteers will be distributing masks at three locations.
From 4 to 5 p.m., masks will be available at Constableville Petroleum, 3033 State Route 26, and West Leyden Elementary School, 1157 Fish Creek Rd., and between 5 and 6 p.m. at the Lowville Walmart.
The distribution will be at the Lowville Walmart again on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, volunteers will be at the Lowville Tops to hand out masks from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information, or if you are unable to leave your home to get a mask, please call Office for the Aging at 315-376-5313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.