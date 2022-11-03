SYRACUSE — The American Red Cross now invites those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) — related to mad cow disease — to give blood and help save lives.
Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.
In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from people who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. In combination with prior eligibility updates in 2020 for those who spent time in other European countries, this new change effectively eliminates the deferral related to vCJD for all donors.
“For many years, the Red Cross has heard from people who have spent time in these countries — often members of the military and their families — hoping for the opportunity to donate blood or platelets,” said Kevin Coffey, regional CEO of the Red Cross’s Eastern New York Region. “Growing up, I lived overseas in Gibraltar, U.K., and was ineligible to donate blood until now. I’m excited to be able to schedule my first blood donation. We welcome all donors who may have spent time in Europe, and avoided blood donation as a result, to join us in our lifesaving mission to help patients in need.”
More blood donors, especially type O donors, are urged to donate now to prevent disruptions to essential medical care this fall. Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who have tried to give with the Red Cross and have been previously deferred from donating will be contacted by the Red Cross once system records are updated. This deferral is more complex to remove than others as there are decades of donors in the Red Cross system who have been deferred under the previous FDA requirements. People who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.