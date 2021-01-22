CANTON — United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County continue to log recoveries as the number of new COVID-19 cases has stagnated.
The Canton and Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facilities have been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks since November, recording a total of more than 360 cases between the two sites. No new cases were logged Friday.
The neighboring Assisted Living Program in Canton has also logged a total of five cases, all having recovered. Recoveries are now at 129 and 93 at the Canton and Ogdensburg homes, respectively. Canton recoveries have increased by five since Wednesday.
The outbreaks began the weekend of Nov. 21 at the Ogdensburg home, 8108 Route 68, and Nov. 29 at the Canton home, 205 Canton-Madrid Road.
One person from the Canton site remains hospitalized as of Friday, and 14 people have died of COVID-19 complications. At the Ogdensburg site, 23 people have died since Thanksgiving.
Visitation at the two locations remains suspended until at least 14 days after the last positive test is reported.
