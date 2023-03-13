WATERTOWN — Spring is around the corner, but it’s not here yet so don’t pack the shovel away.
The National Weather Service, is warning to be prepared for another snowfall.
The Buffalo office of the weather service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Wednesday, but snow began falling a little before 9 a.m. this morning in Watertown.
Large, wet flakes are wetting roads and sidewalks.
The weather service says the greatest accumulation will be in the southeast portion of Jefferson County, with the least snowfall near Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Four to eight inches is expected.
“Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility,” the weather advisory stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Drivers should slow down, the weather service warns.
National Grid, in a text message to customers, said the utility is prepared for a storm.
“Our crews are ready for heavy snow and high winds expected through Wednesday,” National Grid said by text at 9:35 a.m.
