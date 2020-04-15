CANTON — Just over 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, and as of Wednesday, 101 have tested positive.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports that 48 people have recovered and have been released from isolation while two people are hospitalized.
Testing data from the state Department of Health reports 1,039 administered tests from the county as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The public health department urges residents to adhere to the following guidelines in order to protect the community:
— Stay home as much as possible
— When you must venture out for groceries or work, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others
— Wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, often
— Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly
