Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

OSWEGO — Staff and residents of Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego were among the first in Oswego County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Morningstar was the first local skilled nursing facility to be able to offer it.
The vaccine, administered by pharmacists from Walgreens, was available to Morningstar staff and residents.
“It was an emotional day,” said Morningstar Administrator Andrea Doviak. “The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our top priority. It’s been a long and challenging nine months. We, like everyone else, have been hoping for a vaccine and now that it is here we’re excited and grateful to have the opportunity to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff and residents.”
Morningstar staff and residents received the Pfizer vaccination which requires two doses, the second dose to be given on Jan. 12.
While optimism is high after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Morningstar will be staying the course and continue strict adherence to all CDC and state guidelines.
“We’re still required to use personal protective equipment, practice social distancing and follow the same procedures we did prior to the vaccinations. Additionally, we will be closely monitoring our staff and residents as we await the second dose,” said Doviak.
“We at Morningstar extend a heartfelt thank you to Walgreens for partnering with us. Representatives from Walgreens acted quickly and scheduled our clinic as soon as vaccines were available. The residents, our employees and our families are very appreciative of this” added Doviak. “This is an exciting time and we are looking forward to receiving the second dose.”
Located at 17 Sunrise Drive, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at 315-342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.
Answers to questions about coronavirus vaccination can be found on Walgreens COVID-19 Vaccination Information Page at www.Walgreens.com/CovidVaccine.
