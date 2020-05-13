WATERTOWN — The annual feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., has fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis.
A church spokeswoman said Wednesday that the annual festival held in late June has been canceled for this year. The 2020 version would have been the 104th annual edition of the festival, first held in 1916 to celebrate and promote family activities, food, entertainment and spirituality.
A church official said some sort of celebration is still possible, such as a procession around the neighborhood honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel — the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her role as patroness of the Carmelite Order. Such celebrations and gatherings will depend on state guidelines, the official said.
