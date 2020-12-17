WATERTOWN — Though local hospitals anticipate the arrival of more vaccine doses in the coming days, the initial distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 immunizations has led to more questions than answers about the state’s logistical coordination effort.
The first New Yorker was vaccinated during a livestream with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday, beginning the first phase of statewide distribution efforts meant to get immunizations to high-risk health care workers. The next day, hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties began acknowledging they had been allocated doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the state Department of Health.
But for three hospitals — Samaritan Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital and Clifton-Fine Hospital — eligible and willing frontline medical workers have to drive more than three hours one-way to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh to get the first of two shots.
Samaritan, one of the north country’s three largest hospitals, has two ultra-cold freezers, and at least three others exist at other closer facilities in neighboring St. Lawrence County. Still, four days into the vaccine rollout, none of the hospitals nor the DOH could offer reasoning behind the decision to keep the vaccines more than 150 miles from the frontline medical workers meant to receive them.
“We are in contact with facilities across the state to create an efficient schedule for vaccinations to occur as safely and quickly as possible,” a DOH spokesperson wrote in response to several questions this week.
The spokesperson also noted that in accordance with a memorandum of understanding signed between the state and hospital facilities, neither party is allowed to disclose the 90 hospitals in the state that would physically store the vaccines during the initial rollout, nor how many they had on hand due to “security concerns.”
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter J. Rietsema said his hospital is not calling shots on which facilities receive doses, but is ready to serve any qualified health workers sent by their employers to be vaccinated. While he wasn’t involved with the decision-making process, he thinks the state wasn’t taking into account the distance between facilities and was more concerned with cold-chain storage.
“They (the state Department of Health) were really concerned about equity and that every hospital regardless of whether they had cold freezing capability or not, would have access to some amount of vaccines relative to their size,” Dr. Rietsema said Thursday. “... my best understanding of that is that maybe they didn’t incorporate distance into the equation because the distribution plans from that standpoint aren’t as logical to some.”
Still, many hospitals across the state and the north country over the last few days have shared the news that they received or would be working with hospitals that received vaccines in order to start vaccinating their high-risk medical staff.
On Tuesday, St. Lawrence Health System announced it had received Pfizer vaccines and shared a photo of the first vaccination in the county going to Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county Board of Health. On Thursday, the hospital system — which encompasses Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Massena Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital — would act as an “access distribution point” for five other hospitals in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Jefferson counties.
“St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital took delivery of a single shipment of vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 15,” St. Lawrence Health System Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga wrote in a statement this week. “As a condition of Operation Warp Speed, Canton-Potsdam Hospital cannot yet share its vaccination inventory or reserved allocations, and must retain cold chain custody of those vaccines per New York State guidance.”
Spokespeople for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and Carthage Area Hospital said Thursday that both facilities have allotted doses for their employees at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A spokesperson for River Hospital in Alexandria Bay wouldn’t confirm if they had allotted doses of the Pfizer vaccine at another facility, but said details would be made available soon.
Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville and Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake have been initially allocated 350, 169 and 16 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, respectively. Spokespeople for all three facilities said that despite the long drive, several eligible medical staff have expressed interest in travelling to Plattsburgh to be vaccinated.
Pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, likely to happen Friday, most of the region’s hospitals indicated they would be receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which does not have extreme cold-storage requirements like Pfizer’s, so it can be stored in-house at most hospitals.
Samaritan said it’s expecting 1,200 doses in the first shipment from Moderna, and Lewis County General Hospital said it’s counting on 600 doses. Carthage Area Hospital is expecting 500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine.
All of these Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being shipped through the state, which set forth five phases outlining the priorities of who receives the vaccine first. Most of the general public is still at least a month off from receiving the vaccine with high-risk health care workers who are most likely to come into contact with the coronavirus being top priority. Next in phase one are long-term care nursing home residents and staff.
New York state has opted for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s program to directly coordinate with pharmacies, which typically have experience and existing arrangements with many nursing homes, to administer vaccines to those populations.
Earlier this week, Gov. Cuomo announced during a press briefing that regional “hubs” would be working to guide and coordinate phase two of the vaccine distribution process. Phase two will include first responders, teachers, other essential workers who regularly interact with the public and adults with significant comorbidities that put them at high risk of death if contracting the virus.
While Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is the north country regional hub, Dr. Rietsema said its role will be to assist with planning and coordination of a task force, which will largely be made up of public health departments and emergency response coordinators from the seven north country counties.
“Our role is not distribution. Our role is not vaccination. Our role is planning and support and making sure that the key principles of the New York State Vaccination Plan are met,” Dr. Rietsema said.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporters Kate Lisa, Julie Abbass and Rachel Burt contributed to this report.
