New York recorded nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases across the state in the past day, the highest daily confirmation since late April.
And it’s about 500 more cases than were confirmed Friday.
There were also 34 more deaths across New York in the past day, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Overall, the state has confirmed 26,326 deaths since March.
Onondaga County’s seven-day positive rate in the yellow zone dropped slightly to 5.65%, according to state data. Last week, that rate was at 6.58%.
Saturday’s report of 5,972 positive cases in New York were based on 207,907 test results, according to Cuomo. That’s a positive rate of 2.87%.
New York hasn’t have that many positive cases reported in one day since April 24, when 10,553 cases were confirmed.
Across New York, 2,443 people are hospitalized, according to Cuomo. That includes 467 people in an intensive care unit.
In a statement from Albany, Cuomo continued to urge people to celebrate the upcoming holiday with friends and family who are already living together.
“I understand the desire to come together with those you love and celebrate the holidays, but truly loving someone in 2020 unfortunately means you might not get to be together physically,” he said. “Time and again, New Yorkers have put their toughness on display in order to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe — and we must continue doing that, as difficult as it may be.”
