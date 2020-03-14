WATERTOWN — National Grid is temporarily suspending collections-related activities, including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic may have on its customers.
Gregory Knight, chief customer officer at National Grid, issued an update in a letter to customers Saturday afternoon.
“We recognize that certain customers may experience financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, whether they or a family member fall ill, are required to quarantine or because their income is otherwise affected,” the letter said.
As a result, the announcement came to suspend collections-related activities. The policies are effective immediately and will be in place through the end of April.
“We will evaluate their continued need at that time,” the letter said. “Please note that regular billing will continue for all customers.”
The letter also said National Grid doesn’t anticipate any service disruptions at this time.
