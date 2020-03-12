In a move that seemed inevitable given the widespread shutdown of sports across the country, the NCAA announced Thursday that it would cancel the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments over concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
All other remaining winter and spring NCAA championships were also canceled.
The news came hours after every major conference basketball tournament was canceled, one after the other. It’s an unprecedented development in the history of a men’s tournament that has crowned a champion in every year, even during the United States’ involvement in World War II, going back to Oregon winning the first title in 1939.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, top men’s basketball teams Kansas, Duke and Virginia announced it would not participate in the NCAA Tournament due to virus concerns.
Also earlier, all of the major college basketball conferences, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, canceled the remainder of their men’s basketball tournaments.
Syracuse was scheduled to play Louisville in an ACC quarterfinal game Thursday night at Greensboro, N.C., but that game has been scrapped as were tournament games in all of the major men’s basketball conferences.
MLB POSTPONES OPENING DAY
Major League Baseball canceled all spring training games and delayed Opening Day by at least two weeks as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB also announced Thursday that 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games scheduled for Tuscon, Ariz., had been postponed indefinitely.
“MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 season schedule,” MLB’s statement read. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
“Nothing is more important to us that the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by the coronavirus.”
NHL SUSPENDS SEASON
The NHL on Thursday followed the lead of the NBA and announced it has paused its season due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and the transmission of the virus.
In a statement attributed to Commissioner Gary Bettman, the league said it hoped to resume play “as soon as it is appropriate and prudent,” though it did not specify what would happen to the races for playoff berths or to established playoff procedures if the season is shortened.
The NHL Players’ Association in a statement shortly after the league made its announcement, called the decision “an appropriate course of action at this time.”
The decision was not a surprise. The NBA’s decision late Wednesday to put its season on hold forced the NHL’s hand because many NHL and NBA teams share arenas.
“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with (Thursday’s) games,” the league’s statement said.
“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our league share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.
“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”
NASCAR TO RUN NEXT 2 RACES WITHOUT FANS
NASCAR announced Thursday that the upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.
“These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” NASCAR officials said in a statement. “We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
The NASCAR Cup Series races are scheduled for this Sunday in Atlanta and March 22 in Miami.
MLS SUSPENDS SEASON INDEFINITELY
MLS is suspending its season indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.
The Los Angeles Galaxy were scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game with Inter in Miami in Ft. Lauderdale. Their flight was canceled.
It is believed the league is targeting a 30-day suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.