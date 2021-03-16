CANTON — A county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled this week at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Fieldhouse for any New Yorker at least 60 years old or eligible under the state’s current 1a, 1b and comorbidity phases.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, with St. Lawrence Health System, is hosting the first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic with appointments from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the fieldhouse, 100 Park St., Canton. Nearly 1,000 appointments were available at the beginning of the week, with about 900 remaining as of Tuesday afternoon.
Online registration is live on the county Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/EligibilityLeithead3.19.
Friday’s clinic follows a handful of county-run dispersals over the last month in Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg and Star Lake. Tuesday appointments were filled for Star Lake Fire Department’s second clinic. Additional clinics are being scheduled as the county receives doses from the state.
Starting today, the state’s 1b eligibility is expanded to include new categories of essential workers: public-facing government and public employees, nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services and in-person, public-facing building service workers.
For those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities, an attestation form, posted to the county Public Health Department website, should be signed prior to an appointment.
Bring to your appointment: your driver’s license or equivalent ID and eligibility documentation. Proof of registration and completion of the eligibility form can be presented either as printouts or screenshots.
Eligibility documentation for 1b workers may include an employee ID, a name badge, a letter from an employer or a pay stub. A full list of documentation examples can be reviewed when you go through the registration process. Complete eligibility lists for Phases 1a, 1b and comorbidities are viewable on the state’s phased distribution website.
As of Tuesday, roughly 30.6% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. That figure represents a more than five percentage point increase from the first week of March.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness. Nearly 21,000 people living in the county have so far completed a two-dose vaccine series, the department reports.
The county-run clinics are supplementing the state-run vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. New Yorkers can check for Maxcy Hall appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Nurses at Maxcy Hall are now administering close to 2,000 doses every day, and the site is approaching the 50,000 mark. The National Guard continues to oversee the massive operation.
“I can’t help but reflect on the significance of hosting such an important function to support our community in a time of need,” SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg said in a news release this weekend. “Since our founding in 1816, SUNY Potsdam has had many such moments, from weathering the 1918 influenza epidemic together, to sheltering families in this same facility during the 1998 ice storm. The bottom line is, we are in this together, as one community. While we may just be a building or a location to some, we feel proud to be a small part of history in helping to turn the tide on this virus — and a part of the hope that we all need.”
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
