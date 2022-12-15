The E-edition of the Watertown Daily Times will be published shortly. An overnight network outage at the newspaper prevented the PDF files from being uploaded to a cloud server that hosts the service.
The outage also caused all phones to be out of service. We apologize for the inconvenience. The system has been repaired and is functioning properly.
