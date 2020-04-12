LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Public Health department reported the county’s ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.
According to the daily update provided by department Director Ashley Waite, the positive test result was returned Saturday night.
With this case, there are now four people in mandatory isolation and 37 under precautionary quarantine.
Mrs. Waite had reported that five people who were confirmed with the virus were recovered by Thursday.
In an Easter address to the residents of Lewis County signed by the 10 members of the county Board of Legislators, the message was one of hopeful vigilance.
“Our community has thus far successfully ‘flattened the curve,’ and positive cases here have not overwhelmed our healthcare system. Given this relative success, and the draw of faith, family, friends, and warm weather, it is certainly tempting to relax our vigilance,” the board said, “This would be a mistake.”
The board encouraged their constituents to continue to respect social distancing, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water as much as possible, wear a mask in public places and stay home, even though family gatherings for Easter would be tempting.
“This too shall pass. In the meantime, protecting the most vulnerable in our community means, sacrificing some of our favorite traditions,” said the board’s address, “Perhaps a fitting Easter message after all.”
To date, 188 residents have been tested and 171 of those people did not have COVID-19. The results from eight tests are still pending.
