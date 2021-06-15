WATERTOWN — Just three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,174. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by three to 7,050.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County remained at 34, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to three patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine, and 74 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,524. No deaths were reported.
Eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 27 known active cases in the county, also unchanged from Monday. A total of 7,400 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 335,751 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID on Tuesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,372. No deaths were reported.
A total of three individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Monday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
A total of 2,338 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Monday, leaving three known active cases in the county. There are 21 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
