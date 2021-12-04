MALONE — New COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Franklin County, with over 300 active cases reported and more than 700 people currently in quarantine or isolation.
According to Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, 65 new cases of the virus were reported Saturday.
Donald Dabiew, chair of the Franklin County Legislature, declared a state of emergency due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the high risk of further spread of the virus.
The state of emergency was initiated at 4 p.m. Thursday and is to remain until Jan. 1.
According to Kissane, 64% of those eligible to receive the vaccine in Franklin County have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine since December 2020, while 59.5% of the county’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Franklin County Public Health officials reported one new death due to COVID-19, on Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County has climbed to 26 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Monday’s fatality was the fourth of November, after two COVID-related deaths were reported in Akwesasne on Nov. 4, and one fatality was reported in Franklin County, Nov. 5.
According to the county’s COVID-19 guidance website, the positivity rate as of Wednesday is 11.25%, and the county’s seven day average is 9.69%.
727 county residents are currently listed as in quarantine or isolation, according to the county’s website.
The county’s website states there is currently one case of COVID-19 in one of Malone’s three state prisons.
Bare Hill Correctional Facility is reporting the one positive case of COVID-19 in the town’s state prisons, according to the county’s website.
Additionally, three cases of the virus have bene reported in the Franklin County Jail, according to the county’s website.
An email from Brendan White, director of communications for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, reported five new COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne, Thursday.
There are currently 19 active cases of the virus in Akwesasne, according to White.
Seven people remain in quarantine as of Thursday, and two people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, according to White.
The 19 active cases are the most reported by Tribal officials since mid-October, and cases continue to rise in areas around Akwesasne, according to White.
Both the health departments of Franklin and St. Lawrence counties attribute the surge of COVID-19 cases to seasonal and other celebratory gatherings, according to White.
White said individuals are urged to get a COVID-19 test before and after gatherings, and to get vaccinated to protect their communities.
