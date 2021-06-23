LOWVILLE — People intending to visit loved ones in the Lewis County nursing home will have to put their plans on hold — another case of COVID-19 has been detected.
According to the news release issued by the Lewis County Health System, visitation to all four floors of the nursing home has been temporarily suspended while the administration determines the extent of a new outbreak of the virus.
The facility was notified that one staff member tested positive for the virus in the last round of testing.
“As a result of the positive test, we must immediately suspend all visitation for all residents on all floors until we can complete one round of facility-wide testing,” the “broadblast update” sent to the families of residents stated. “We will begin testing residents who consent to testing, starting today (Wednesday) and will also be testing all staff.”
The results of those tests will indicate “the outbreak’s scope and if specific nursing units will have continued suspension of visitation.”
Visits that must wait for test results include caregiving and compassionate visits.
Resident family members with questions can contact Mackenzie Bellinger, director of nursing, at 315-376-2537.
