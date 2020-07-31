LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System, in partnership with New York State, began offering free COVID-19 testing for residents July 16. Starting Aug. 3, the drive-up test sites will be open for testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is being offered on the main hospital campus in Lowville, adjacent to the Emergency Department and in the parking areas at the outlying health centers. The testing areas are outside and away from the health center entrances to ensure the continued safety and well-being of office patients who need to see their regular providers.
Two nurses will staff the drive-thru test sites, one from Lewis County Health System and one from Lewis County Public Health. Samples are being sent to an off-site New York state designated lab.
“Results are currently being reported in the seven- to 10-day time frame,” according to Sean Harney, chief medical officer of employed practices.
All patients requesting testing must be at least 8 years old and each will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address, and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
Free testing is only available at the following designated state COVID-19 testing site dates and locations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31
Beaver River Health Center, Beaver Falls, Aug. 19
Harrisville Health Center, Aug. 12
South Lewis Health Center, Lyons Falls, Aug. 5 and 26
