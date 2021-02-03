LOWVILLE — The next Lewis County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday at the Lowville Fire Hall.
Only people who are at least 65 years old and either live or work in the county are eligible to register for one of the 160 available appointments.
The clinic, organized by the county Public Health Department, will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Registration for the vaccinations will begin 9 a.m. Thursday only via the registration hotline at 315-376-9777.
“Please do not call Lewis County Public Health to book your appointment,” the department said in the news release announcing the clinic. “Those phone lines need to remain open for individuals dealing directly with COVID-19 illness or quarantine issues.”
People who are able to make an appointment on the hotline will need to bring proof of their age and residence or age and workplace. Anyone going to the clinic without an appointment or proof of eligibility will not be allowed into the building.
According to County Manager Ryan Piche, the county was allotted a total of 300 vaccine doses, but the other 140 doses were targeted for other specific high-priority groups.
“We understand there is a high demand for the vaccine. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this process,” the department’s release said, “We can only perform as many vaccinations as New York State supplies us with. As soon as the supply increases, the frequency of our clinics will increase.”
Mr. Piche announced during the county Board of Legislators meeting Tuesday that more than 2,000 county residents have received vaccines, about 12% of which were administered through Kinney Drugs.
At the county’s largest employer, the Lewis County Health System, 51% of the workforce has been vaccinated and 35% declined to receive the inoculation, according to the health system Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
