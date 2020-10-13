Travelers from three more U.S. states must self-quarantine, or isolate, for two weeks when arriving in New York to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said, as no states or territories were removed Tuesday from last week’s list.
Ohio, Michigan and Virginia visitors must self-quarantine when arriving in New York, bringing the total to 36 states on a list that’s fluctuated with a minimum 20 states since Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Govs. Phil Murphy, D-NJ; and Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; issued a tri-state executive order June 25.
Travelers from states with more than a 10% positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, must quarantine for 14 days when flying or driving into New York. Officials update the list every Tuesday.
“Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the microclusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state,” according to a statement from Cuomo late Tuesday afternoon. “Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed.”
Cuomo’s executive travel advisory includes Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming, as well as the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.
The governor has said out-of-state travelers remain the greatest threat to New York’s low coronavirus infections and transmission numbers, Cuomo has said, as the European strain of COVID-19 infected the eastern seaboard after landing in New York and New Jersey airports in February and March.
“As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down — and that’s going to take every New Yorker wearing their masks, socially distancing and being New York Tough to maintain our progress,” Cuomo said.
Members of the state’s Coronavirus Task Force continue to monitor the daily COVID-19 infection rates in state hotspots and microclusters mainly centralized in Hasidic Jewish communities in Orange and Rockland counties, Brooklyn and some areas in Queens with tens of thousands of targeted, rapid diagnostic COVID-19 tests.
New York conducted 94,932 coronavirus tests Monday, revealing a 1.2% infection rate, or 1,222 new positives. The positive testing rate in area hotspots was 4.13% on Tuesday — up from 3.7% on Monday.
The “red zone” focus areas in Cuomo’s Cluster Action Initiative are home to 2.8% of the state’s population, but represent 12.3% of the state’s positive cases.
Eleven New Yorkers died from the coronavirus Monday, about flat from 12 fatalities Sunday.
The state reported 923 hospitalized virus patients Tuesday — an increase of 45 people from Sunday. State coronavirus hospitalizations reflects steady increase from about 500 patients over the past two weeks, with about 70% of the increase in daily hospital admissions largely hailing from state cluster areas since early September.
Of the 118 new virus hospital admissions Monday, 49 — or 42% — were from Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange and Broome counties, where the state is tracking recent cluster outbreaks.
In June, the state averaged 128 new COVID hospital admissions per day, 94 new admissions per day in July and 69 new daily admissions in August. The recent increase in daily hospital admissions is primarily tied to cluster areas. The state peaked with COVID hospitalizations April 12 with 18,825 patients.
