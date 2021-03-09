SYRACUSE — New Yorkers aged 60 and older and government employees, nonprofit workers and essential building service workers can start to sign up for appointments to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced vaccine eligibility was expanding to more New Yorkers because of increased vaccine supply during a briefing late Tuesday morning at the state Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
“New York is marching forward expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine, addressing under-served communities and getting shots in arms as we turn the tide in the fight against this virus,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “Supply is steadily increasing and we’re opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility to match it. New Yorkers over 60 years old and those who serve their fellow New Yorkers in the public sector are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and we’re addressing that vulnerability by providing access to the vaccine.”
Government employees who interact with the public, nonprofit workers and essential building service workers are eligible to book vaccine appointments starting March 17, including public works employees, social service and child service case workers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, Department of Motor Vehicle workers, county clerks, building service and election workers.
All vaccination sites, excluding pharmacies, will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, including those previously eligible such as health care workers, first responders, teachers and people with comorbidities or high-risk because of underlying conditions.
Teachers will continue to be prioritized with vaccine distributors to encourage students to return to in-person classroom instruction, which is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and policy under President Joe Biden.
“The fight against the COVID beast continues on all fronts, and we’re pushing the infection rate down while getting our vaccinations up,” Cuomo said.
To see if you are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine or to schedule an appointment, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
