ALBANY — State hospitals will randomly sample patients tested for COVID-19 for the new, likely more contagious, variant of the disease recently discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The state Department of Health will contact the 215 hospitals and medical facilities across New York to conduct a more advanced diagnostic coronavirus test as scientists announced a new, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 spreading through the U.K. that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said is 70% more transmissible than earlier variants of the respiratory illness.
“If the variant is here, I want to know because that would be problematic,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters.
The new COVID strain was not detected in more than 3,700 New Yorkers tested in a random sample, Cuomo said.
The new strain has not been found in the United States to date.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts, said he believes the strain is here, even without an official testing confirmation.
“Dr. Fauci said he thinks it’s here — if it’s here, where is it?” Cuomo asked. “Not that he has evidence of that, but I’m assuming he’s referring to the phenomenon of global spread. ... Within days it gets on a plane, and it’s now global and that’s where the U.K. variant is.”
Wadsworth Center, the DOH intensive research laboratory in Albany, has begun aggressive research of the highly contagious COVID-19 strain. Wadsworth and the DOH forged agreements with Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital, the University of Rochester, Northwell Long Island, Memorial Sloan Kettering in Westchester County and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to obtain additional samples.
The department is working with other hospitals and statewide medical facilities to continue research.
“We want to test for the variant,” Cuomo said. “If it’s here now, we want to isolate it immediately. Let’s learn from the spring.”
The novel coronavirus initially spread in states like California and New York from millions of European travelers who landed in major coastal airports late last winter into spring of this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus has mutated hundreds of times since COVID-19 was first discovered in humans in Wuhan Province, China, last December, and traveled around the globe, Cuomo said.
“But one mutation can be deadly, and that’s what everyone is worried about,” Cuomo said, going on to recall the mutation that caused the second wave of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic last century.
A more complex diagnostic COVID-19 test is required to evaluate a patient for the new virus strain.
Cuomo did not provide more details about what the protocol would be upon discovering the new strain in the state, but said officials would contact trace from that point back and isolate the person immediately.
“If we find the new variant, we want to know where it is immediately — immediately,” the governor said, “and then we will take it from there. ... We do know it has been moving globally. Chances are, if it’s been moving globally, it came here.”
British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta airlines each separately agreed to require travelers to test negative for the novel coronavirus before boarding flights to New York state as thousands of airline passengers land in John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia international airports each day. Cuomo first made the request Sunday to the three airlines for U.K. pre-boarding COVID tests.
Cuomo and Dr. Fauci each spoke out against banning flights from the U.K., but both support the negative testing requirement.
“The United States should do something,” Cuomo said. “The United States should say the same thing that New York said, that people need to test before they come to the U.S. ... Testing, but not a ban.”
New York state joins a list of more than 120 countries requiring a negative test for U.K. visitors or barring travel from the northern European region, as well as Canada, India, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Israel and Spain, among others.
The additional testing for the new strain will not slow down COVID-19 test results for New Yorkers, Cuomo said.
More than 50,000 New Yorkers have received their first of two injections of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has about 630,000 combined dosages of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 immunizations and expects to receive another 300,000 doses through next week.
Residents and staff in the state’s 618 nursing homes started to receive their first coronavirus vaccine injections Monday. Nursing home and medical personnel will continue to administer the immunization through the Christmas holiday this week.
“I understand it’s been a long year and everyone needs time off, but we are in a foot race between the COVID virus versus the vaccination rate,” Cuomo said. “A vaccine is the best gift you can give a nursing home resident. The best gift you can give a frontline worker is a vaccine, so let’s give them that kind of gift.”
The first round of injections are expected to be completed within the next two weeks before CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacy workers administer the second required booster shot making a person effectively immune to the illness.
The state’s average COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady at 5.4% on Tuesday.
Statewide COVID-19 infections remain the highest in the Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes regions at 8.5% and 8.3%, respectively.
New infections remained flat Tuesday at 6.9% in the Capital Region, 6.4% in Western New York, 5.2% in the north country and 6.25% in the Mid-Hudson region.
