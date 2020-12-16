ALBANY — Officials established new target COVID-19 focus zones Monday as Finger Lakes and Western New York communities continue to see budding hot spots of new coronavirus infections.
The new hot spots were identified as the state works to slow the spread of the illness and Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns of subsequent state shutdowns.
A precautionary yellow zone was established for the first time Monday in Batavia, Genesee County; in Rome and Utica in Oneida County; and expanded in Niagara County. A yellow zone cautions a community of spreading COVID-19 cases after hitting 3% positivity over 10 days. It also cautions the emerging cluster is in the state’s top 10% for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and week-over-week growth in daily admissions.
“There is a problem there and we have to start to be honest about it and address it,” Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. “The bottom line is, we’re going to have to manage the spread and the hospital capacity through the vaccination.”
Communities enter an orange zone with a 4% infection rate over 10 days and 85% hospital capacity.
Restaurants, retail stores, gyms, beauty and hair salons, manufacturing and all nonessential businesses are closed in red zones, similar to Cuomo’s PAUSE order.
“We go back to where we were,” Cuomo said Monday, referring to the March order that closed nonessential industries through mid-summer in much of the state.
“They go to zero,” he added. “More deaths are a worry and shutdown of the economy are the real worries, and they are viable worries.”
Coronavirus Task Force members calibrate a community’s positivity index, hospitalization rate, population density, hospital capacity and risk level with economic activity after mapping each new positive COVID-19 case every day to determine virus hot spots, or microcluster focus areas.
“We are seeing a flattening in Western New York, but an increase in the Finger Lakes, which is bad news,” the governor said. “This is all a function of our actions. ... This is dependent on social action.”
New Yorkers and Americans might be confused about which coronavirus figures to pay attention to as positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths soar across the state and nation.
But New York has the nation’s fourth-lowest COVID-19 infection rate out of 50 U.S. states at an average of 5.07%, behind only Maine, Hawaii and Vermont.
Surging coronavirus positivity or new infections means a greater number of hospitalizations and virus-related deaths in the coming weeks.
“It’s just a linear equation,” Cuomo said. “You tell me the positivity rate, I’ll tell you what the death rate is going to be in four weeks from today. It’s just that simple.”
States like California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Massachusetts, among several others, have shuttered most or all nonessential businesses.
By density, the highest number of New Yorkers are hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region at 681 patients, or 0.06% of the region’s population — up from 0.05% and about 50 patients since last week. Western New York has 526 people hospitalized at 0.04%.
The state reports 269 people in Capital Region hospitals at 0.02% of the area’s population, with 705 people in Mid-Hudson or 0.03% and 53 people hospitalized in the north country at 0.01%.
Hospitalizations have continued to rise in state hospitals across New York’s 10 regions. Hospitals in Erie and Monroe counties in Western New York, Central New York and New York City could become overwhelmed by January if the current rate of increase does not change, Cuomo said.
The state is working to flatten the new curve of virus infections by preparing hospitals for an influx of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the state Department of Health mandated all 215 New York hospitals increase bed capacity by 25% and reduce or limit elective surgeries and procedures to keep bed capacity available.
Hospital managers in state and independent health systems must work together to balance patient load, staff and supplies as necessary, including across health care systems, Cuomo said, such as Northwell Health, New York City’s public health system H+H and others.
“Hospital managers must balance the patient load, align with hospitals in their system, align with neighboring systems and alert DOH prior to being overwhelmed,” he said. “That didn’t happen in the spring. That has to happen this time.”
Hospitals nearing capacity or threatened with becoming overwhelmed with patients must give the DOH proper notice for assistance.
“We don’t want it to get overwhelmed and then say, ‘I have a problem, I have people on gurneys in hallways,’” Cuomo said. “It’s too late for us to help. We have capacity as a system and we can help the problematic systems, the independents (hospitals) that have no one else to go to, but we need notice.”
Greater New York Hospital Association President Ken Raske and Northwell CEO and President Dr. Michael Dowling will work with independent hospital systems to ensure they form partnerships with other state health providers to efficiently manage the health system at the height of another COVID-19 crisis.
New York’s COVID-19 infection rate increased to 5.21% without microcluster hot spots, or 5.66% including focus areas Monday — up from 4.55% and 4.98% on Friday. The state’s average positivity rate hovered just above 4% last week.
The Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley regions boast the state’s highest new coronavirus cases at 8.1%, with Western New York close behind at 6.92% positive. Central New York reported 7.11% new infections Monday, with 6.15% in the Mid-Hudson region, 5.89% in the Capital Region and 4.12% in the north country — all reflecting a slight increase since last week.
New York City had a 4.04% positivity rate Monday with 5.7% on Long Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.