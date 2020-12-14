QUEENS — An intensive care nurse at a Queens hospital became the first New Yorker and one of the first people in the nation to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Northwell Health, was the first New York resident and one of the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine since it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. She received the vaccine just before 9:30 a.m. at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, which was one of the downstate hospitals most overwhelmed by COVID patients last spring.
“This facility was right at the center,” Northwell Health President and CEO Dr. Michael Dowling said before the injection was administered Monday.
About 100,000 COVID-19 patients have been treated at Northwell Health’s system of New York City hospitals and medical centers, with more than 3,500 virus patients in Northwell at the peak of the initial outbreak in April.
“Thank you, doctor — thank you for everything you’re done for all New Yorkers through this pandemic,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said to Dowling on a video call. “It was a modern-day battlefield and that’s why the word ‘heroes’ is so appropriate for what you did. You put fear aside and you step up every day.”
Medical staff could be heard applauding after Lindsay received the first vaccine.
“She has seen a lot,” Dowling said of Lindsay’s experience fighting COVID-19 over the past nine months.
Dowling reminded New Yorkers while the vaccine’s arrival is cause to celebrate and a special day, the pandemic is not over. Vaccine distribution is expected to take several months.
Officials are transporting the vaccine across the state today by plane, train and automobile, Cuomo said.
“We’re getting it deployed and we’re getting it deployed quickly,” he said.
“This is the beginning of the last chapter of the book,” the governor added.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
