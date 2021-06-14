SYRACUSE — The state is less than a tenth of a percent from reversing its COVID-19 and pandemic-era restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, before announcing additional incentives to increase the vaccination rate in hundreds of communities.
About 69.9% of New York adults have received at least one dose in getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Last week, the governor announced the state will lift all capacity, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing and additional health screening requirements in commercial and social settings once 70% of adults have received at least one shot.
“The national goal is 70 percent — we’re at 69.9 percent,” Cuomo said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. “We’re going to hit 70 (percent), it’s just a matter of time, and it’s going to be cause for celebration.”
Global health experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, classify 70% as the minimum percentage to reach herd immunity against a disease.
Earlier this month, President Joseph Biden set the national goal to vaccinate 70% of eligible Americans by the Fourth of July holiday.
More than 9.8 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, with more than 11.1 million people receiving at least one dose to date. About 200,000 more people were vaccinated over the last week, edging the state closer to the 70% goal.
“(When we hit 70%) We want to celebrate, but we want to remember what we are celebrating,” Cuomo said.
“It doesn’t mean when we hit 70 percent, it’s over. It means it’s working. It means we’re doing well, but it also means keep going, and that’s what the celebration’s going to be,” the governor added. “It’s not the finish line at 70 (percent), but we’re coming around the last turn on the track and we have to focus.”
The state will continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations for requiring New Yorkers to wear masks or facial coverings in social or congregate settings.
State Health Department and local officials continues to combine efforts in 175 ZIP codes across the state with the lowest vaccination rates. Of the 1,755 ZIP codes across New York, those in the bottom 10% are at or below a vaccine rate of 38.8%.
The target areas had an average vaccination rate of 36.3% when the governor announced the focus areas one week ago.
Monsey in Rockland County of the Mid-Hudson Region has the state’s lowest vaccine rate at 17.8%, up slightly from 17.6% last week.
“These are the target areas you want to increase the vaccination rate all across the state of New York — I want local governments to pay attention to these ZIP codes,” Cuomo said. “Get in there, go door to door, go to churches, go to social events, go to community events.”
Evans Mills, in Jefferson County, has the state’s sixth-lowest vaccine rate at 31.9%, up from 30.6%. LaFargeville ranked 24th lowest for vaccine rates at 34.8%, up a week ago from 34.1%. Calcium, also in Jefferson County, remains a state focus at 33.2% from 32.2% last week.
Several St. Lawrence County towns, including Edwards, Heuvelton, Gouverneur, Pyrites, Raymondville, Rensselaer Falls, Brier Hill and Richville, each rank among the state’s lowest vaccinated communities, ranging between 30% and 35%.
Richville’s vaccination rate increased to 30.2% from 29.7% last week. Rensselaer Falls increased to 30.5% while Edwards and Heuvelton hit 34% and 34.6%, respectively.
The state partnered with six upstate public transportation providers Monday to incentivize more residents to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Any New Yorker eligible to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose, or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will get an unlimited seven-day pass for to ride any method of public transportation for free within a participating provider’s transit network.
The program starts Tuesday and runs for a month through July 14. Any person who gets their first vaccine dose from June 15 to July 14 and presents a proof of vaccination at a participating transportation redemption center by July 14 will receive their one-week pass.
The Capital District Transportation Authority, Greater Glens Falls Transit, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit and Broome County Transit are participating in the program.
“If you get a vaccine, get an unlimited transit pass,” the governor said. “You don’t have to pay for any cost on public transportation for the week — every upstate transportation agency is working with us on that.”
The incentive is one of several active state programs to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — including free two-day passes to a state park, free tickets to a Yankees or Mets baseball game, a $5 million lottery ticket or an ongoing drawing for a free four-year scholarship to any public college or university.
Health officials are working to target vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19, who remain the eligible age group with the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.
About 21.1% of 12- to 17-year-olds in the state have been vaccinated against the disease.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity dipped to 0.52% on Monday, which reflects a continuing 70-day decline from the surge over the winter months and holiday season. The state’s infection rate peaked at 7.94% on Jan. 4.
New York’s positivity rate over a seven-day average is 0.41%, down to its lowest infection rate since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and a tenth of a percent lower than 0.51% one week ago.
Each of the state’s 10 regions has maintained a virus infection rate below 1% for the first time since last August.
New York City, the initial global epicenter of the virus outbreak in spring 2020, has an infection rate of 0.39%.
Virus hospitalizations in the state reached a new eight-month low Monday at 617 patients, down 13 people overnight. About 800 New Yorkers were hospitalized with virus complications one week ago.
Seven New Yorkers died from coronavirus complications Sunday, flat from single-digit daily fatalities over the last week.
