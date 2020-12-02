Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.