ALBANY — New York will open COVID vaccinations to people with underlying health conditions including cancer, heart conditions and asthma starting Feb. 15, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.
The move, which will greatly expand the number of people eligible to be immunized in the state, comes as hospitals have inoculated roughly 75% of health care workers against the deadly virus.
While supplies are still short, the state will now give hospitals one more week to distribute their remaining vaccine supply to staffers willing to be vaccinated.
After that, the remaining doses will be redistributed to local health departments and used for New Yorkers with comorbidities making them more vulnerable to coronavirus.
“We do not have a supply that can reach everyone,” the governor said during a remote briefing from the State Capitol. “We understand that, so the prioritization is to reach those people who are most at risk or most essential to this period of time. February 15, we will open it up to people with co-morbidities. Co-morbidities and age are the major factors in COVID mortality.”
Cuomo said, along with age, underlying and preexisting conditions are major factors in determining COVID survival rates, noting that 94% of those who have died from the virus had some sort of underlying health issue.
The state initially said those with compromised immune systems would become eligible three weeks ago, but officials were waiting on guidance from the federal government as to who exactly would be covered.
While Cuomo said the state is still working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, his top aid later tweeted out a preliminary list that included cancer, whether current or in remission, heart conditions, high blood pressure, pregnancy, asthma and a host of other underlying health issues.
It was not immediately clear how or if someone will have to prove they have an underlying condition or whether shots for the immuno-compromised will be available only through state-run mass vaccination sites or pharmacies and other providers.
The state has so far administered 2.2 million doses of vaccine.
President Biden announced last week that shipments to states would be increased by 20% over the next three weeks, making additional vaccinations possible.
“This is where we want to be. We want to use everything that we’ve received and get it into peoples’ arms as soon as possible,” the governor said, before warning that vaccine equity and hesitancy among minorities remains a concern.
About 17% of people deemed “essential workers” are Black, Cuomo noted, but, he said, only about 5% of essential workers who have been immunized are African-American.
Hispanic and Latino New Yorkers make up about 14% of essential workers, but only comprise 10% of those who have received shots, the governor said.
The same held true for those over 65, with 13% of the state’s seniors being Black, but only 4% of elderly vaccine recipients have been African-American.
Cuomo cited a recent poll conducted by the Association for a Better New York that revealed increased hesitancy and distrust regarding the vaccine among Black, Hispanic and Asian New Yorkers.
The poll found while 78% of white New Yorkers would take the vaccine as soon as it was available to them, only 39% of Black, 54% of Hispanic and 54% of Asian New Yorkers would do the same.
“The hesitancy must be directly addressed with facts and validation. And I’m speaking to leaders in the Black community, pastors, community groups. We have to get the information out,” the governor said.
