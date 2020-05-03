ALBANY — A potentially more lethal strain of COVID-19 arrived in New York this winter from European travelers and seven states will develop a regional supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing, officials said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo raised questions Sunday about what happened in Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first discovered in December. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Friday about multiple COVID-19 strains in the United States.
“The West coast had cases about six weeks before the East Coast,” Gov. Cuomo said during a Sunday afternoon virus briefing in New York City. “They (infected travelers) were just walking through our airports. No one even knew to look.”
Most international flights from Asia to the U.S. land at West-coast airports, Gov. Cuomo said, adding European travelers — most likely from Italy — brought COVID-19 to the East coast this winter. Officials are studying reports that the virus strain that ravaged New York was more severe than the strain that originated from Wuhan.
New York had an estimated 10,700 COVID-19 cases in February — weeks before the state’s first official confirmed case March 1, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Sunday.
U.S. airports screened passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, starting Jan. 16. President Donald J. Trump’s executive order blocking all travel from China went into effect Feb. 2. Mr. Trump restricted most European travel March 11, expanding the ban to all European travelers March 16.
“In retrospect, what did they think was going to happen?” Ms. DeRosa said.
At the time, officials were not watching Italy or Europe.
“The China travel ban may have been helpful, but the horse was out of the barn,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Today, we must consider an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,142 on Sunday — up from 18,862 on Saturday. The state saw 280 virus-related deaths Saturday, its lowest daily death toll in more than a month, including 251 in hospitals and 29 in nursing homes. The death rate continues a slight decline from 299 on Friday, 289 on Thursday and 306 fatalities Wednesday.
The state tested 985,911 people as of Sunday, revealing 316,415 total positive cases of COVID-19. Sunday marked 64 days since New York’s first confirmed case.
New York’s hospitalization rates also continued a downward trend to 9,786 Sunday, down 564 patients.
“I wouldn’t bet the farm on any of these specific, one-day numbers, but the overall direction is good,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The state reported 3,430 patients in intensive care. The net change in intubations was down 102 fewer patients to 2,821 total, according to the governor’s office. New hospitalizations average about 900 cases daily statewide.
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts will work together to develop a regional supply chain of PPE — gloves, gowns and face masks — testing and other medical supplies, including ventilators, through the pandemic and in preparation of future outbreaks.
The federal government and 50 states competed against each other through March and April to purchase billions of dollars of PPE, medical and testing supplies from China, ultimately raising costs and causing disruptions in the supply chain. States will procure a three-month PPE and medical equipment supply for the seven-state region by finding local suppliers, which Gov. Cuomo said will boost economic development while nonessential businesses remain closed.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created a mad scramble for medical equipment across the entire nation — there was competition among states, private entities and the federal government and we were driving up the prices of these critical resources,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It was totally inefficient and ineffective. We just drove up prices by our own competition. It made no sense. ...As a state and as a nation, we can’t go through that again.”
The matter is a national security issue, and states will benefit most from making preparations, the governor said.
“You can’t be dependent on China to have the basic equipment to save lives in the United States,” he said. “...Why are we buying billions of dollars of PPE from China? Let’s do the purchasing in this country.
“Whatever help (the federal government) gives us is great, but they’ve made it clear it’s up to the governors,” Gov. Cuomo added. “Whatever we can do on our own is best.”
Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Tom Wolf, D-Pa.; and John Carney, D-Del.; video called into Sunday’s briefing to voice support for the coalition, which also includes Govs. Gina Raimondo, D-R.I.; and Charlie Baker, R-Mass.
States will coordinate PPE inventory policies for hospitals and first responders. States will continue to work with the federal government to secure PPE and testing materials through the pandemic.
Gov. Cuomo pleaded with New Yorkers to comply with his executive order mandating face masks or cloth coverings in public to protect essential workers — particularly in areas like public transit where social distancing is impossible.
“You want to honor the health care workers? Wear a mask,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Act responsibly. That is your social responsibility in the middle of this pandemic.”
The governor reminded New Yorkers the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic struck the nation in three waves over two years, with the second wave more devastating than the first. The state must prepare in case COVID-19 is a prolonged pandemic.
New York hospitals, which include 20 public and 176 private institutions, must have a 90-day supply of PPE in preparation for a second COVID-19 surge in the fall.
Gov. Cuomo reiterated the need for New Yorkers to wear face masks or coverings to protect others, saying it’s disrespectful not to.
“You wear the mask not for yourself — you wear the mask for me,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Be responsible and show respect. Is that too much for us to ask one another? It’s such a little thing to ask of people when people are doing so much.”
