New York’s COVID-19 cases rose again Friday, reaching levels not seen since the spring, as the state braces for a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 219,442 coronavirus test results were reported to the state a day earlier, a record high for the second consecutive day.
However, the number of positive results also increased, with 8,176, or 3.72% of those tested, found to have the virus. That’s the highest daily number of positive cases since late April.
Cuomo, who said earlier in the week he is preparing a “winter plan” for the state as cases soar across the country, warned that things will likely get worse.
“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change,” he said. “We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state.
New York’s overall positivity rate is still relatively low when compared to other states experiencing dramatic increases, but areas upstate as well as Staten Island are reporting record numbers.
The state’s microcluster strategy has led to localized restrictions in areas with high positivity rates.
Another 39 New Yorkers died from the virus Thursday, according to state data.
