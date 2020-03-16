Restaurants and bars in New York will close for on-premise services at 8 p.m. tonight due to novel coronavirus ‑ or COVID-19 - concerns, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
The governor is joining moves taken by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont that also includes limiting crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people.
This follows updated guidance that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday recommending the cancellation or postponement of in-person events consisting of 50 people or more, the governor said in a statement.
Restaurants and bars be allowed to offer take-out or delivery services only. Establishments that serve alcohol will be provided a waiver allowing for carry-out alcohol.
Finally, the three governors said they will temporarily close movie theaters, gyms and casinos, also effective at 8 PM tonight.
“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Gov. Cuomo said.
It's a reasonable and sensible measure. Simply to slow down the rate of exposure will lessen the burden on health service providers.
There's always carry out.
